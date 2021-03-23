After watching a streak of a school-record streak of 11-straight wins snapped, the Jackson County got baseball team got back into the win column, though not easily.
The Panthers (14-4, 3-1 Region 8-AAAAA) pulled out a 4-3 home win over Johnson-Gainesville Monday (March 22) — rallying for four unanswered runs – after losing a heartbreaker to Apalachee Saturday (March 20), 5-4, in eight innings. Jackson County, which trailed 3-0 in the second inning, had beaten Johnson-Gainesville 15-0 on Friday.
A sixth-inning run from the Panthers broke a 3-3 tie as Jackson County has now won 12 of its last 13 contests.
Nick Streuer earned the win in relief of Jake Stinchcomb, throwing three shutout innings and surrendering no hits. He struck out three batters and walked one.
Panthers were limed to five hits, with Ayden Griswold leading the team with a 2-for-3 night with one RBI.
APALACHEE 5, JACKSON CO. 4
With Jackson County leading 4-3 and Apalachee down to its last strike in the bottom of the eighth inning, Colin Hedges dropped in a game-tying bloop single into right field, and Zack Bowman followed with a game-winning, walk-off bloop single — also on a two-strike count — into shallow left field as the Wildcats rallied to beat Jackson County 5-4 March 20 at home.
Four of Apalachee’s five runs in the victory came with two outs.
The loss ended the longest winning streak in Jackson County’s program history.
“That one is a difficult one to soak in,” Panther head coach Matt Bolt said. “Apalachee and coach (Allan) Bailey do a great job here. We had too many opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of. We left 13 runners on base. We had the bases loaded multiple times and couldn’t score … Not to take anything away from them, but we had opportunities to get ahead, and it’s all about two-out hitting, and they had more clutch hits than we did.”
Jackson County’s Kedric Zimmer, the winner on the mound March 15 in Game 1 against the Wildcats, took the loss, working 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Derek Vaughn. Zimmer gave up five hits and three runs, two of which were earned.
Vaughn threw the first five innings, shutting out the Wildcats through four frames. The senior allowed seven hits, two runs (both earned) with no walks and four strikeouts.
“He did a great job,” Bolt said. “He gave us every opportunity to win this baseball game, and he pitched his tail off. We were in the situation that we wanted to be in. We drew it up like this. We wanted Vaughn to go five-six (innings) and bring in Ked, and it worked out perfectly other than the fact that they got two bloop hits and we lost.
“They weren’t balls that were squared up. They were two bloop hits, but that’s baseball. Sometimes that happens.”
Down 3-2, Jackson County found itself down to its last strike in the top of the seventh inning, but Phillip Glander sent a 1-2 pitch into center field, singling home Nick Streuer to tie the game 3-3.
“I’m super proud of Philip for coming through,” Bolt said. “That was huge for us.”
The Panthers then jumped ahead in the top of the eighth inning when Spencer Muffuletto doubled and later scored on a wild pitch.
That set the stage for the dramatic bottom of the eighth.
Zimmer gave up a leadoff single to Wilson before forcing two fly outs and then building an 0-2 count on Hedges.
But Hedges blooped a single into right field that neither Streuer or Ethridge could get to, bringing home pinch runner Kolby Sellers. Bowman then provided the game winner, looping a 3-2 pitch into shallow left field near the foul line to score Hedges from second.
JACKSON CO. 15, JOHNSON-GAINESVILLE 0
Spencer Muffuletto went 2-for-4 and stole a school-record five bases in the Panthers’ 15-0 road rout of Johnson-Gainesville Friday (March 19).
Jackson County led 8-0 entering the seventh inning and plated seven more runs to earn its most lopsided win of the season.
Others with multi-goes were Justin Etheridge (2-for-5, two RBIs) and Nick Streuer (2-for-5, RBI). Sam Bradley (1-for-4), Ben Strickland (1-for-1) and Bradley Pruiett both drove home two runs.
