The Jackson County baseball team has matched its longest winning streak in four years, beating Madison County 10-0 Friday (March 5) in five innings on senior night for its sixth-straight victory.
That equals a streak of six wins from Feb. 18-25 during the 2017 season in former coach Jon Ghastley’s first season.
Jace Grounds went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while both Bradley Pruiett (1-for-2) and Ayden Griswold (1-for-1) drove in two runs. Justin Etheridge went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
Jackson County (8-3) built up a 4-0 lead after three innings and ended the game by putting up three scores each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Panther pitching combined for a three-hit shutout.
Kedric Zimmer was again, throwing four shutout innings, allowing two hits and no walks with four strikeouts. Derek Vaughn threw the final inning, allowing a hit and no walks with two strikeouts.
Jackson County travels to Oconee County Monday (March 8, 5:55 p.m.), seeking to extend its winning streak to seven games. The Panthers’ last defeat came at the hands of the Warriors, who beat Jackson County 12-0 on Feb. 23.
