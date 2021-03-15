The Jackson County baseball team looks to extend a near month-long winning streak to 10 games Monday (March 15) when it hosts Apalachee for its Region 8-AAAAA opener.
Game time is slated for 5:55 p.m.
The Panthers’ nine-game winning streak equals a nine-game winning streak the 2015 team put together from mid-April to early-May that season.
Jackson County (11-3), which has not lost since Feb. 23, picked up its ninth-straight win Friday (March 12), beating Athens Christian 15-10 on the road after falling behind 9-1.
This marked the second-straight come-from-behind victory for the Panthers over the Eagles as Jackson County rallied from a 7-1 deficit Tuesday (March 9) for a 17-8 win.
In Friday’s win, Athens Christian took a 9-1 lead after an eight-run third inning, but Jackson County put up five runs in the fourth inning, one in the fifth, two more in the sixth and six more in the seventh to complete the comeback. The Panthers trailed 10-9 entering the seventh inning.
Logan Holycross went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Justin Ethridge went 3-for-4 with three RBIs on a 16-hit night from the Panthers.
Sam Bradley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Ayden Griswold also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Spencer Muffuletto was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
