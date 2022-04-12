The Jackson County baseball team picked up its biggest win of the season last Monday (Apr. 4) against Loganville, the No. 1 ranked ream in Class AAAAA. Unfortunately, the Panthers fell short in their attempt to sweep the Red Devils at home on Thursday (Apr. 7).
The Panthers defeated the Red Devils 6-5 on the road Monday after a fifth inning rally to tie the game, and a one-run sixth inning to win the game. Loganville avenged the loss Thursday at Jackson County with a 4-2 victory to remain No. 1 in the Region 8-AAAAA standings.
Jackson County enters the week in a three-way tie for No. 4 in the region standings with Eastside and Greenbrier. The Panthers have already played both schools this season, they were swept by Eastside and they split the two-game series with Greenbrier.
Jackson County hosts Apalachee on Tuesday (Apr. 12) and travels to Apalachee on Friday (Apr. 15). The Wildcats are No. 2 in the region standings.
JACKSON COUNTY 6, LOGANVILLE 5
Jack Venable earned the win on the mound Monday. He pitched all seven innings and struck out five batters. Venable's only rough inning was the bottom of the fourth where he allowed four hits and all five of Loganville's runs. He recovered in the last three innings, only allowing one hit and one walk.
Jackson County's (9-13, 5-5 Region 8-AAAAA) consistency was the key in the victory as it scored runs in four different innings.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Justin Ethridge scored on a wild pitch. Bryson Evans extended the lead to 2-0 in the top of the second inning when he scored on Zach Daniel's sacrifice fly.
Loganville took a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, but didn't hold it for very long. Spencer Muffuletto and Ethridge drew one-out walks in the top of the fifth inning. Muffuletto and courtesy runner Sam Roundree both scored when Sam Bradley doubled to right field, cutting the score to 5-4. Jack Pepper, running for Bradley, scored on Nick Streuer's single to left-center field, tying the game at 5-5.
Jackson County regained the lead in the top of the sixth inning on a single by Ethridge to drive home Justin Belyshev. Jackson County held on to upset Loganville 6-5.
LOGANVILLE 4, JACKSON COUNTY 2
The Panthers were unable to complete the sweep in Thursday, but they came close.
After three scoreless innings, Loganville struck first with a run in the top of the fourth inning against pitcher Michael Harrison. The Red Devils added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning and an addition run in the top of the seventh inning to take a 4-0 lead.
Jackson County had a rally going in the bottom of the seventh inning and nearly pulled off another upset. Nick Streuer doubled while Bryson Evans and Weston Skinner walked with one out. Ben Strickland drove in two runs with a doubleto left field. The Panthers had the lead cut to 4-2 with one out and the winning run at home plate.
That's when Loganville sat starter Trenton Burnett in favor of reliever Matthew Heard. That killed Jackson County's momentum as Heard retired the next two batters to earn the save, preserving the 4-2 win for the Red Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.