The Jackson County baseball team has done its best to hang in the playoff hunt despite a grueling schedule and mounting injuries. And it will have to go through two top-notch opponents to close the regular season if the team is to continue playing.
The Panthers (15-9, 4-6 Region 8-AAAAA) face Eastside in a two-game series this week (Tuesday and Thursday) and will close the regular season against Walnut Grove next week (April 19 and 21). Both opponents have 16-7 records and have been ranked in the Class AAAAA at times this season.
Jackson County coach Matt Bolt said his players know how important these two series are.
“It’s going to be a war,” he said. “It’s been a war all year. But our kids are positive right now. They’re working hard, and we’re getting after it. We’re going to try to take care of our business and find a way in (the playoffs).”
Jackson County entered the series with Eastside needing to win all four games to control its playoff destiny.
Injuries to the Panthers’ pitching staff have become a major obstacle. The team lost its No. 2 starter, Derek Vaughn, for the season three weeks ago, followed by the team’s ace, Kedric Zimmer, sustaining what could be a season-ending injury hip injury last week. Zimmer is getting a second opinion on his injury to determine if he can return.
The team’s third starter Bryson Evans had been sidelined for most of the year before recently retiring. But Evans is on a short pitch count due to his time away from the mound.
“We’re going to rely on a lot of young arms and give it all we got,” Bolt said.
Jackson County, entering the Eastside series, has lost four straight games. Its most recent loss came last Wednesday (April 7), falling to Class AAAAA No. 2-ranked Loganville 16-5, during which the Red Devils plated 14 first-inning runs. The Panthers lost Zimmer that same inning.
“I think we got the air sucked out of us when Ked went down, and I think that took a lot out of us mentally,” Bolt said. “ … I was very proud of our kids for not giving in. We were able to stretch that game out a little bit, chipped away a little bit, but still didn’t finish near the way that we wanted it to, but I feel like we ended the day, after that first inning, on a little better note.”
With the regular season coming down to crunch time, Bolt said he’s referenced the Panthers’ 2016 Final Four team often to his players. That team earned its way into the playoffs on the final day of the season and made a historic run.
Bolt hopes this team has a chance to play on as well.
“We’re going to do everything we can to find a way in,” Bolt said.
