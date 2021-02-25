The Jackson County baseball team scored its biggest win of the young season with with a 4-3 walk-off win over Class AAAA No. 4-ranked Cherokee Bluff Wednesday (Feb. 24) at home.
Back-to-back doubles from Nick Streuer and Ayden Griswold brought home the game-winning run as the Panthers (3-3) rallied for three seventh-inning scores to upset the Bears.
Streuer went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Panthers, while Justin Ethridge went 2-for-4. Jackson County finished with nine hits.
Kedric Zimmer threw five innings, allowing six hits, three runs (all earned) while striking out nine with no walks. He gave way to Hayen Gregory, who threw the two shutout frames for the win. He allowed one hit and walked two batters, while striking out one batter.
With the victory, Jackson County rebounded from a 12-0 home loss to Class AAA No. 7-ranked Oconee County one day earlier.
Sam Bradley (1-for-2) and Bradley Pruitt (1-for-1) managed the only two Panther hits in the loss.
Oconee County broke a 2-0 game open with four runs in the top of the third inning and then added three scores each in the top of the fourth and fifth innings.
Jackson County plays a Saturday (Feb. 27) doubleheader, starting at noon, at Stephens County.
