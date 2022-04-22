Needing to win what amounted to its biggest game of the year, Jackson County demonstrated the same mettle that's carried it throughout the season.
The Panthers built a 7-0 lead and defeated Walnut Grove 7-2 on the road Wednesday (April 20), earning a sweep of the Warriors and grabbing a No. 4 seed for the Class AAAAA state baseball playoffs. Jackson County took the first game of the series 11-4 on April 18.
“This is a special group of kids,” said Jackson County coach Matt Bolt, whose team has rallied back from a host of injuries this spring. “We got punched in the mouth early in the year. This group of kids has faced more adversity than any group of kids I’ve ever coached.”
The Panthers will play Class 6-AAAAA No. 1 seed North Springs on the road April 27 in a doubleheader to open their playoff series. A third game, if needed, is slated for April 28.
In Wednesday’s win, Jack Venable threw six shutout innings before surrendering a pair of scores in the bottom of the seventh inning. He allowed nine hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out three in going the distance.
Bolt praised Venable’s performance.
“He was phenomenal,” Bolt said. “He was the Jack that beat Greenbrier and beat Loganville … He was Jack. He was the guy that we trusted in the situation to get the job done. He went out there and threw all three pitches for strikes and kept them off-balance, and he did an incredible job.”
Bolt also said the Panther defense played “phenomenally well” behind Venable.
“We had double plays,” he said. “We executed bunt defenses perfectly. We just played really well … They had quite a few chances, but our defense really stepped up as well and played a heck of a baseball game.”
Offensively, Jackson County (12-13, 8-6 Region 8-AAAAA) finished with 11 hits against the Warriors, who were ranked as high as No. 7 in Class AAAAA this season.
Nick Austin went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Nick Streuer was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Spencer Muffuletto went 2-for-4. Muffuletto also scored a run, giving him the school’s single-season run record. Sam Bradley hit a first-inning home run.
“We’ve been telling our guys that we can hit, and we’re going to hit the baseball,” Bolt said. “From a pitching standpoint, we tell our pitchers to keep us in the game and the top of our lineup did phenomenally well.”
Jackson County is riding high now after suffering a slew of injuries earlier in the year, which led to some key region losses. But the Panthers have won six of their last nine games, taking down Loganville, Greenbrier, Apalachee and Walnut Grove (twice) en route to a postseason berth. Loganville is ranked No. 4 in Class AAAAA currently, while Greenbrier, Apalachee and Walnut Grove were all ranked in the top 10 at one point during the year.
“They’re confident right now,” Bolt said. “They understand that our region is arguably one of the hardest in the state, and if you can find a way in this region, you feel confident in whoever you’re playing against (in the state tournament).
“It’s been a really fun year,” Bolt added, “and we’re looking forward to being 0-0 again and facing a really good team in the playoffs and seeing what can happen.”
STILL GETTING HEALTHY
Despite an improving injury situation, the Panthers are still dealing with nagging injuries while Streuer has been lost for the season as a pitcher.
But Bolt estimates his team is at least 80% healthy now.
“If we can get 90-95% healthy, we know that we can compete with anybody in the state,” Bolt said. “We’ve shown that before. It’s not easy by any means, but our kids, they have a mindset that is different from any group that I’ve ever coached. It’s business.”
NORTH SPRINGS
Jackson County’s first trip to the state playoffs in four years will pit it against Class AAAAA’s No. 2 team, North Springs. The Spartans are a 23-win team.
“They’re going to be pretty good,” Bolt said. “They have arms. They have a really good catcher. They have a couple of college commits already. They’re going to swing the bat really well, and they’re going to try to put pressure on us. It’s going to be a challenge. That’s for sure.”
Then again, that’s what Jackson County has faced all year.
“We’ve competed with the top teams in the state,” Bolt said. “So, I’ll take my guys against anybody.”
BACK TO STATE
In Bolt’s fourth year on the job, the coach has his alma mater back in the state tournament. Jackson County last reached the postseason in 2018.
“It took a little time to get the culture back to where it needed to be,” Bolt said. “But once the culture was established, I knew we could be really successful because we have the talent here … They’re excited. They’re excited about the challenge we have next week.”
