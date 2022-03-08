The Jackson County baseball team hopes to end a two-game losing streak on Wednesday (Mar. 9) before starting Region 8-AAAAA play next Monday (Mar. 14) against Collins Hill.
The Panthers host Collins Hill on Wednesday.
During this skid, Jackson County was swept by Stephens County in a double-header on Saturday (Mar. 5). On Monday (Mar. 7), the Panthers fell behind Prince Avenue 10-3 before the game was rained out in the fourth inning. Their last victory was an 8-2 win over Hart County on Thursday (Mar. 3).
Head coach Matt Bolt hopes the team can get in one more game before region play. The Panthers are looking for an opponent to play on Friday (Mar. 11) and are willing to travel if necessary.
Against Hart County, Jackson County did most of its damage in the later innings after falling behind 2-1 early. Jack Venables earned the win on the mound with eight strikeouts. Sam Bradley had a pair of RBIs on a 3-of-3 night at the plate. Colin Price drove in three runs on a double and Nick Streuer went 2-of-3 with a triple and one RBI.
Spencer Muffuletto sparked a fifth inning rally with a leadoff walk. A wild pitch and an error helped him reach third base before Bradley’s double drove him home to tie the game 2-2. Streuer followed Bradley with an RBI triple to take a 3-2 lead, and he scored on a wild pitch. A bases-loaded walk by Bryson Evans added an insurance run when Nick Austin trotted home.
Panthers led 4-2 after the fifth inning and had another explosive outing in the sixth inning. Bradley singled for his third hit of the game, Streuer complimented him with a single of his own and Ben Strickland loaded the bases with a walk. That set the stage for Price’s base-clearing double to give Jackson County a massive 8-2 lead. Logan Pruitt took care of business in the 7th inning to preserve the win.
Jackson County has only mustered nine runs across the last three games, though its only played 17 innings. Stephens County won the first leg of Saturday’s double-header 14-3. The Panthers led 1-0 until the Indians scored eight runs in the fourth inning.
Game two also started close with the Indians leading 2-1 after the first inning. However, Stephens County piled on five runs in the third and two more in the fifth. Jackson County couldn’t keep up and lost 9-3.
Jackson County’s last 14 games are all against region opponents. That final push towards the state playoffs starts Monday (Mar. 14) at home against Eastside. The Panthers play the Eagles again on Wednesday (Mar. 16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.