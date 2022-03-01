The Jackson County baseball team played three games over the weekend (Feb. 25-26) at the Lakepoint Sports Complex in Cartersville.
The Panthers ended the weekend with an 8-3 win over Sandy Creek, but lost their first two games against Calvary Day and Allatoona.
JACKSON COUNTY 8, SANDY CREEK 3
A bevy of runs in the third and sixth innings allowed Jackson County to defeat Sandy Creek in game three.
The Panthers entered the third inning tied 1-1, a run by Spencer Muffuletto in the first inning was their only score up to that point.
Zach Daniel started the inning with a walk, Muffuletto and Justin Ethridge followed with singles to load the bases. Sam Bradley also singled to bring two runs across the plate. Ethridge scored on a grounder by Colin Price, and Bradley scored the fourth run of the inning when Drew Mathews reached on a two-out error. Jackson County led 4-1.
Sandy Creek cut the lead to 4-3 with a two-run fifth inning, but Jackson County put the game away in the sixth inning.
The Panthers scored all of their runs in the sixth with two outs. Muffuletto continued his great day with a single, he then stole two bases to reach third base. Ethridge and Bradley walked to load the bases. Nick Streuer, Price and Mathews also walked to score all three runs in the inning.
Jackson County won 8-3. Hayden Gregory pitched four innings and only allowed one earned run while tossing seven strikeouts. Luke Pruitt went 2.3 innings and had two strikeouts.
ALLATOONA 4, JACKSON COUNTY 2
A three-run fourth inning by Allatoona doomed the Panthers in game two.
Jackson County led 2-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning. It took the lead in the top half of the inning when Sam Bradley’s lead-off single was cashed in on a ground ball by Drew Matthews.
Allatoona went ahead 4-2 in the bottom half of the inning and its pitching shut down the Panthers the rest of the way. Jackson County only had two hits in the final three innings.
CALVARY DAY 15, JACKSON COUNTY 5
The Panthers didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with Calvary Day in the first game on Friday (Feb. 25).
Jackson County took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Spencer Muffuletto had a lead-off walk and he reached third base on a bunt by Justin Ethridge and a single by Sam Bradley. An error on Bradley’s hit allowed Muffuletto to score, while Bradley scored on Nick Streuer’s fielder’s choice.
The lead was short loved as Calvary Day scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-2 lead. Jackson County cut the score to 4-3 in the top of the second inning when Carson Wheeler’s grounder drove Ben Strickland home.
However, Calvary Day responded with 10 runs across the second, third and fourth innings to take a commanding 14-3 lead. Jackson County scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to cut the score to 14-5, but one run by Calvary Day in the bottom of the fifth inning was all it needed to end the game early.
