Jackson County is scarcely resembling the team it was just a week ago.
After taking a 12-0 drubbing by Class AAA No. 6-ranked Oconee County last Tuesday (Feb. 23), the Panthers have reeled off four-straight wins, including a pair of victories over Class AAA No. 5-ranked Cherokee Bluff, to improve to 6-3 on the year.
“I’m super proud of our kids,” Jackson County coach Matt Bolt said. “Our kids have really bought in. We have a lot of work to do. Our kids are super humble right now, they’re super hungry right now.”
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Panthers travel to Madison County Wednesday (March 3, 5:55 p.m.) as non-region play continues. Jackson County then hosts Madison County Friday (March 5, 5:55 p.m.).
Jackson County is coming off a 6-2 win at Cherokee Bluff on Monday (March 1) as it completed a two-game sweep of the Bears.
Derek Vaughn and Kedric Zimmer limited Cherokee Bluff to just five hits. Vaughn got the starting nod and struck out six over five innings, allowing two earned runs. Zimmer struck out four over two shutout innings to finish off the Bears.
“We started Derek tonight,” Bolt said after the game. “He had a lot of confidence … He was pounding the zone and did a really good job and let his defense work behind him. Ked and Derek are tough. Ked came in after and shut it down.”
The Panthers committed just one error.
Jackson County put up six runs, despite totaling only five hits. The Panthers struck for a run in the first inning and piled on five more in the second inning.
Justin Ethridge went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single and two RBIs.
“Justin pretty much carried us,” Bolt said.
Jackson County missed out on a chance to blow the game open in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with no outs but failing to muster a run. The Panthers left seven runners on base.
“We were able to face a little adversity and get it done tonight,” Bolt said.
It’s been quite the six-day stretch for a Panther team seeking its first winning season since 2017.
Bolt looks back to just last week when his team was coming off its run-rule loss to Oconee County, dropping it to 2-3 on the season.
“That Oconee County game was very, very humbling for us,” Bolt said. “I’m glad that happened early in the year. Unfortunately, sometimes it takes something like that to put a spark under you.”
Four games later, the Panthers have moved their season in a different direction.
The turnaround began last Wednesday (Feb. 24) when Jackson County stunned Cherokee Bluff at Panther Park with a 4-3 walk-off win.
Back-to-back doubles from Nick Streuer and Ayden Griswold brought home the game-winning run as the Panthers rallied for three seventh-inning scores to beat the Bears.
Streuer went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Panthers, while Ethridge went 2-for-4. Jackson County finished with nine hits.
Zimmer threw five innings, allowing six hits, three runs (all earned) while striking out nine batters with no walks. He gave way to Hayen Gregory, who threw the two shutout frames for the win. He allowed one hit and walked two batters, while striking out one batter.
Defeating a highly-ranked Cherokee Bluff team in the final inning marked one of the program’s most stirring wins in years.
“To beat a team like that in the fashion that we did, I was super proud of our kids just responding after the run-rule that Oconee gave us,” Bolt said. “Going out and performing the way that, and we as a coaching staff, know that our kids can was something that was refreshing.”
Jackson County followed that with its best offensive day of the year, sweeping Stephens County 8-7 and 10-3 in a Saturday (Feb. 27) road doubleheader. The Panthers combined for 24 hits in the twin bill.
Ben Strickland (2-for-3, home run), Bradley Pruiett (1-for-3) and Jake Stinchcomb (1-for-3, double) each drove in two runs in Game 1. Spencer Muffuletto went 2-for-5 with a double.
Ethridge went 3-for-4 in Game 2 with a double, triple and RBI. Other leading hitters in the nightcap were Muffuletto (2-for-4), Pruiett (2-for-3), Strickland (2-for-3, double, RBI) and Sam Bradley (1-for-3, double, two RBIs).
Bolt pointed out the Panthers have brought on a pair of hitting instructors this year — Tony Holton and Chad Brannon — and now have nine players batting over .300.
“When you have nine kids hitting over. 300, that’s pretty good,” Bolt said. “You score a lot of runs when you have kids hitting over .300 and right now we have nine.”
On the mound, Steuer earned a spot start in Game 2 for an injured Bryce Evans and threw five shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out six.
“Nick stepped up and he did a really, really good job,” Bolt said. “Again, it’s nice knowing that we have depth behind Ked, Derek and Hayden.”
Then came Monday’s win over Cherokee Bluff, as Jackson County ran its winning streak to four games, it’s longest since 2017.
The most encouraging sign for Bolt was the post-game conversation among the players following the second win over the Bears in five days.
“One of the first things they started talking about was Madison County, and that’s who we play this week,” Bolt said. “We’ve got a really good group of kids that just want to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.