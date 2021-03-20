Jackson County’s 11-game winning streak ended on a night the Panthers found themselves a pitch away from earning yet another victory.
With Jackson County leading 4-3 and Apalachee down to its last strike in the bottom of the eighth inning, Colin Hedges dropped in a game-tying bloop single into right field, and Zack Bowman followed with a game-winning, walk-off bloop single — also on a two-strike count — into shallow left field as the Wildcats rallied to beat Jackson County 5-4 March 20 at home.
Four of Apalachee’s five runs in the victory came with two outs.
The loss ended what’s likely the longest winning streak in Jackson County’s program history.
“That one is a difficult one to soak in,” Panther head coach Matt Bolt said. “Apalachee and coach (Allan) Bailey do a great job here. We had too many opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of. We left 13 runners on base. We had the bases loaded multiple times and couldn’t score … Not to take anything away from them, but we had opportunities to get ahead, and it’s all about two-out hitting, and they had more clutch hits than we did.”
Jackson County’s Kedric Zimmer, the winner on the mound March 15 in Game 1 against the Wildcats, took the loss, working 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Derek Vaughn. Zimmer gave up five hits and three runs, two of which were earned.
Vaughn threw the first five innings, shutting out the Wildcats through four frames. The senior allowed seven hits, two runs (both earned) with no walks and four strikeouts.
“He did a great job,” Bolt said. “He gave us every opportunity to win this baseball game, and he pitched his tail off. We were in the situation that we wanted to be in. We drew it up like this. We wanted Vaughn to go five-six (innings) and bring in Ked, and it worked out perfectly other than the fact that they got two bloop hits and we lost.
“They weren’t balls that were squared up. They were two bloop hits, but that’s baseball. Sometimes that happens.”
The Wildcats’ Manning West, who started on the mound in Apalachee’s Monday (March 15) loss to Jackson County, worked 5 2/3 innings before reaching his pitch count. The Oklahoma State commit allowed just one hit and two runs (neither earned) while walking five batters and striking out eight.
Jordan Wilson was unable to hold a 3-2 lead in relief, but earned the win for the Wildcats, working 2 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and six hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
Jackson County (13-4, 2-1 Region 8-AAAAA) built a 2-0 lead after Logan Holycross brought home a run in the top of the fourth by grounding into a fielders’ choice and Justin Ethridge scored from second base on a West error in the top of the fifth inning.
But Apalachee evened the game in the bottom half of the fifth inning when Bowman and Ethan Middlebrooks both reached base via infield singles, advanced on a sac fly from Cody Sikes and then both scored on a hard single from West.
The Wildcats then grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when Traver Park reached base on an error, advanced to third on a single from Wilson and scored when Ashton Sapp grounded into a fielders’ choice.
Jackson County found itself down to its last strike in the top of the seventh inning, but Phillip Glander sent a 1-2 pitch into center field, singling home Nick Streuer to tie the game 3-3.
“I’m super proud of Philip for coming through,” Bolt said. “That was huge for us.”
The Panthers then jumped ahead in the top of the eighth inning when Spencer Muffuletto doubled and later scored on a wild pitch.
That set the stage for the dramatic bottom of the eighth.
Zimmer gave up a leadoff single to Wilson before forcing two fly outs and then building an 0-2 count on Hedges.
But Hedges blooped a single into right field that neither Streuer or Ethridge could get to, bringing home pinch runner Kolby Sellers. Bowman then provided the game winner, looping a 3-2 pitch into shallow left field near the foul line to score Hedges from second.
Jackson County will now host Johnson-Gainesville Monday (March 22, 5:55 p.m.) before starting a two-game series with Clarke Central with a home game on Wednesday (March 24, 5:55 p.m.). The series concludes with a Friday (March 26, 5:55 p.m.) game at Clarke Central.
“In this region, if you get splits (in series), then you’re going to be pretty successful,” Bolt said. “You’ve got to take care of the teams that you’re supposed to take care of and then if you get splits, you’re going to be pretty successful in this region. This is one that we let slip away in my opinion. But, like I said, Apalachee is a great baseball team. Not to take that way from them.
“We’ve just got to continue to work, and we’ve got a big week next week, and we’ll try to get something going next week.”
