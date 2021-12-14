Jackson County forward Bryce Blake led his squad with a triple-double, but Greenbrier still sent the Panthers home with a loss Friday (Dec. 10) in both teams’ region opener.
Jackson County (1-8, 0-1 Region 8-AAAAA) lost to the Wolfpack 64-49 despite Blake’s effort. He scored 25 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked 10 shots, leading the team in all three categories. Isaiah Maxey added nine points and four assists, Brice Rogers scored seven points made five assists and grabbed five boards.
The Panthers had trouble keeping pace with Greenbrier (5-4, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA) early on and trailed 20-10 after the first quarter. However, they rallied in the second quarter to cut the score to 31-25 at halftime. But that was as close as the Panthers would come to taking the lead. Greenbrier pulled away in the second half outscoring Jackson County 33-24 in the final 16 minutes.
Jackson County travels to Eastside (5-3, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA) on Tuesday (Dec. 14) to look for its first region win of the year. The Panthers have one more attempt at victory in region play before Christmas break after Tuesday. They host Walnut Grove (4-2, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA) on Friday (Dec. 17).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GREENBRIER 60, JACKSON COUNTY 18
The Panthers were no match for Greenbrier (6-2, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA) on Friday (Dec. 10) as the region championship favorites made quick work of Jackson County (0-7, 0-1 Region 8-AAAAA).
The Panthers will attempt to bounce back on Tuesday (Dec. 14) at Eastside, and Friday (Dec. 17) at home against Walnut Grove.
