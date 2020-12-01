Jackson County’s Kalib Clinton produced 26 points, 12 rebounds and an incredible 13 blocked shots in a career night, yet the Panthers got past the finish line without him. Jackson County pulled out a 67-58 overtime win over visiting East Hall Tuesday after Clinton fouled out with a triple-double with 2:12 left in regulation.
Senior transfer Max Brown added 12 points, including a layup in the closing seconds of regulation to tie the game 53-53 and force overtime.
The season opening win gave first-year Panther head coach Bryan Parker his first career coaching victory.
Clinton dunked five times in the first half and had 18 points by halftime, though the Panthers trailed 32-27.
Jackson County (1-0) received an early second-half spark from Elijah Bowers, who knocked down two 3-pointers in the opening minute and a half to pull the Panthers within point, 34-33. Trentyn Flowers later gave Jackson County a 40-39 lead with a short jumper with 1:13 left in the third quarter. A putback from Clinton pushed the lead to 44-41 at the end of the quarter.
Clinton went to the bench with 2:12 left, having fouled out, with the Panthers trailing 51-49.
Brown’s layup with four seconds left knotted the game at 53-53. Jackson County reeled off the first seven points of overtime, and never looked back.
The Panthers return to action Friday (Dec. 4, 7 p.m.) at Westminster.
•EAST HALL 72, JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 26: East Hall hit seven first-quarter 3-pointers and scored the first 26 points of the game in a 46-point win over the Jackson County girls. The Panthers (1-2) trailed 37-1 at one point in the second quarter and went into halftime down 46-14 at the half.
Kennedy Harris led Jackson County with six points. The Panthers return to action Monday (Dec. 7, 6 p.m.) at Athens Academy.
