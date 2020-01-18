Sparked by 34 points from Kalib Clinton, the Jackson County boys' basketball team ended a seven-game losing streak with a 61-41 win Saturday (Jan. 18) at home over Commerce (10-11).
The Panthers (5-12) lost to the Tigers 46-39 back on Dec. 30, which began Jackson County's seven-game slide.
In the girls' game, Jackson County (5-15) fell 49-44 to Commerce in overtime. The Tigers, who outscored the Panthers 10-5 in the extra period, avenged a 38-34 loss earlier in the year to Jackson County.
The Jackson County teams will return to action Tuesday (Jan. 21) on the road at Franklin County. The girls' game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the boys' game.
