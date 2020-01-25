Outscoring Morgan County by himself, Jackson County's Kalib Clinton went for 40 points Friday (Jan. 24) in the Panthers' 55-35 home win over the Bulldogs.
The victory marked the second region win of the year for Jackson County (6-13, 2-8 Region 8-AAA).
The win over the Bulldogs avenged a 47-40 loss at Morgan County (2-19, 2-9 Region 8-AAA) back in December.
In the girls' game, Carson Anderson led Jackson County, scoring 11 points in the Panthers' 42-23 loss.
Jackson County (5-17, 3-7 Region 8-AAA) led 7-3 after a quarter, but were out scored 21-5 in the second quarter en route to the defeat.
The Panther basketball teams return to action Saturday (Jan. 25) at Athens Academy in non-region action. The girls' game starts at 5 p.m. The teams then play Tuesday (Jan. 28) at home against rival East Jackson. The girls' game starts at 6 p.m.
