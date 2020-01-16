The Jackson County girls’ basketball team won for the fourth time in six games, beating Monroe Area 44-35 Tuesday (Jan. 14) at home.
The Panthers (5-14, 3-5 Region 8-AAA) led 14-12 after a quarter and built a double-digit lead at halftime (30-19) by outscoring the Purple Hurricanes 16-7 in the second quarter. Jackson County led 40-29 after three quarters in notching its second-straight region win.
In the boys’ game, Jackson County and Monroe Area were knotted 19-19 at the half, but the Purple Hurricanes outscored the Panthers 29-14 in the third quarter to take a 48-33 lead en route to handing Jackson County (4-12, 1-7 Region 8-AAA) its sixth-straight loss.
The Jackson County basketball teams return to action Saturday (Jan. 18) at home against non-region opponent Commerce. The girls’ game starts at 5 p.m. with the boys’ game following at 6:30 p.m.
