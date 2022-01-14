HOSCHTON – The Jackson County girls basketball team shaved a 19-point deficit Tuesday (Jan. 11) against Loganville and nearly took the lead in the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately, the comeback fizzed out when the Panthers cut the lead to three points and the Red Devils pulled away to win the region matchup 53-39.
"I'm really proud of the girls," said head coach Christi Thomas. "This season, we've had opportunities to turn bad into good and we haven't been able to turn that corner. Today, they didn't give up, they didn't sulk, they didn't go inside themselves.
"They played as a team and even when we had a smaller lineup in there, they never dropped their heads. They played tough and they fought. That's what I'm most proud of."
The first quarter featured six lead changes ending with Loganville on top 11-10. The second quarter to put it mildly, was not as competitive.
Kennedy Harris got into foul trouble and had to sit on the bench for most of the quarter. The Red Devils capitalized to take a 29-10 lead late in the first half. Jackson County (2-13, 1-4 Region 8-AAAAA) was particularly troubled by Loganville's center Emaya Lewis who towered over the Panthers' entire team. Lewis finished the first half with 10 points.
Chandler Blake scored the Panthers' only points of the first half shortly before the buzzer, cutting the lead to 29-12 at halftime. That shot and a 10-minute break to regroup sparked a 10-0 run in which Jackson County Loganville's lead to 29-20 early in the third quarter.
After Loganville snapped the run, Jackson County continued chipping away at the lead. Makayla Bailey and Harris drained a trio of three-pointers to trim Loganville's lead to 34-29. Katie Hitt made it a one-possession game (34-31) with a putback late in the third quarter, however, a single free throw by the Red Devils gave them a 35-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Hitt led the Panthers with 10 points. Despite spending time on the bench in foul trouble, Harris finished with eight points.
Jackson County held Lewis scoreless in the third quarter, but she took back over in the fourth starting with a pair of free throws. She would score eight more points before the end of the game to finish with 20.
"She's a really good player and it's hard to fight 6-5," Thomas said. "I know that because I was that when I was a player. But our kids paid attention to her and knew where she was. They tried to box her out the best we could. Any time we could put two bodies on her, we did. They did a better job in the second half."
Hannah Mahoney used a layup and a three-pointer to bring the Panthers' within three points (39-36) of tying the game again early in the fourth quarter, but that's as close as they would get. Loganville finished the game in a 14-3 run to escape town with a 53-39 victory.
LOGANVILLE 55, JACKSON COUNTY 44 (BOYS)
Poor third quarter performances have plagued the Jackson County boys basketball team all year, Tuesday against Loganville wasn't any different.
The Panthers and Red Devils entered halftime tied 25-25. By the end of the third quarter, Jackson County (3-12, 1-4 Region 8-AAAAA) trailed 39-27.Loganville's lead ballooned to 53-30 late in the fourth quarter. After both teams benched their starting lineups, Jackson Coun6y was able to cut the final score to a respectable 55-44.
Isaiah Maxey led the Panthers with 13 points, Bryce Blake added eight points.
NEXT GAME
Jackson County honors its seniors Friday (Jan. 14) against Johnson. The boys team has eight seniors, while the girls have four.
