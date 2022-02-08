The Jackson County girls' basketball team ended a busy weekend with a low-scoring victory over region rival Eastside on Saturday (Feb. 5).
The Panthers won the defensive struggle 33-27. Kennedy Harris had nine points, while Hannah Mahoney and Chandler Blake each had eight points.
The win puts Jackson County (6-16, 5-7 Region 8-AAAAA) in a tie with Clarke Central for No. 4 in the Region 8-AAAAA standings. Should the two remain in place, they will meet in the first round of the region tournament. Clarke Central won the first game 47-31 in Athens on Jan. 7, but the Panthers won the second game 44-33 at home last Tuesday (Feb. 1).
Jackson County's win came just a day after losing to Loganville 55-32 on the road. Harris scored 10 points and Chandler Blake added eight points. Loganville is currently No. 2 in the region standings.
JC BOYS SWEPT BY LOGANVILLE, EASTSIDE
The Jackson County boys' basketball team played two games over the weekend (Feb. 4-5) but were unable to win either of them.
The Panthers lost to Loganville 78-38 on the road, but they nearly came away with a victory Saturday (Feb. 5) against Eastside. However, they lost 53-43. Isaiah Maxey scored 18 points and grabbed eight boards. Bryce Blake scored 10 points and had seven rebounds, while Riley Baugh had seven boards and six points.
