HOSCHTON – When Clarke Central came to town on Feb. 1, the Jackson County girls basketball team won in spite of a bad night at the foul line. With a state playoff spot on the line Wednesday (Feb. 16), the Lady Panthers made 10-of-12 free throws in the final minutes to defeat the Gladiators.
Jackson County (9-18, 7-7 Region 8-AAAAA) won 30-22 in a defensive struggle. Ten of the Panthers' 21 second half points came at the free throw line and they finished the game on a 17-4 fourth quarter run.
Kennedy Harris made all six of her free throws in the fourth quarter, she finished with 15 points. Katie Hitt was 4-of-six at the line and she scored all six of her points in the second half.
"This year's game was very reminiscent of last year's [tournament] game," said head coach Christi Thomas. "It was a low scoring game, only difference is we were on the winning end this time.
"My kids are pretty good defensively. We don't really ever worry when we're checked in. Drew [Williams] is the man of our defense. We put in some new things this weekend, they were checked in and locked in and they did a great job defensively.
Jackson County trailed Clarke Central 10-9 after an ugly first half of basketball. The Gladiators nearly had full control of the game after extending its lead to 14-9, but the Panthers rallied with shots by Hitt and Hanna Mahoney to cut the score to 14-13.
Clarke Central scored once more before the end of the third quarter to extend the lead to 16-13. The lead became 18-13 after Clarke Central scored early in the fourth quarter.
Hitt sparked the rally with a series of physical plays in the paint. She drew three shooting fouls in the fourth quarter and made numerous offensive rebounds. Her first pair of free throws cut the score to 18-15. She made one shot her next time at the line to further slice the lead to 18-16. Harris made a running jump shot to tie the game 18-18. Hitt put Jackson County ahead 19-18 with another free throw.
"On the out-of-bounds plays, Katie is a smart girl," Thomas said. "She's in Ap classes, she's taking college classes right now. Out of all of our kids, she probably thinks the game the best. She did a lot of little things to get us moving offensively."
Clarke Central took the lead one more time 20-19, but it didn't slow down Jackson County's momentum. Harris followed with a three-pointer to put the Panthers ahead for good. The Panthers led 22-20 at the time, but the lead swelled to 28-20 after Harris drained two free throws with less than 40 seconds on the clock.
The Gladiators cut the score to 28-22 with 13 seconds left, and they fouled Harris quickly to stop the clock, but she made two more free throws to put the game away. Jackson County won 30-22.
The victory locked the Panthers into the AAAAA State Playoffs. It is their first playoff birth in Class AAAAA and their first playoff appearance overall since making the Class AAA Playoffs in 2020.
They lost to Greenbrier in the semifinals 61-17, and to Walnut Grove 70-23 in the consolation game to decide the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds for the state playoffs. Jackson County will play Jackson-Atlanta on Tuesday (Feb. 22).
