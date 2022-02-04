HOSCHTON – The Jackson County girls' basketball team has taken its share of lumps this season.
Losing streaks of seven and five games have the Panthers well below .500, the former losing streak came while head coach Christi Thomas took a maternity leave. Yet, the Panthers are in a good spot with four games left in the season, and they have themselves to thank.
On Tuesday (Feb. 1), Jackson County (5-15, 4-6 Region 8-AAAAA) erased a seven-point deficit, and outscored Clarke Central 23-5 in the final 12 minutes to win 44-33 at home.
The successful defense of Panther Pavilion has Jackson County sitting alone at No. 5 in the region standings. The Panthers have four games left on the schedule, and three of those games are against teams they've already defeated by an average margin of 23.7 points.
"I've been preaching all year long that I need the kids to buy in and believe that they have a chance," Thomas said. "If they keep fighting and do what we our program is expected to do then we will be alright."
The comeback started when Jackson County trailed 28-21 following a pair of free-throws by the Gladiators. The Panthers led 7-4 early in the ballgame, but Clarke Central took a 10-8 lead late in the first quarter and maintained the lead until the very end of the third quarter. However, the Gladiators never led by more than seven points.
When the Panthers trailed 28-21, leading scorer Kennedy Harris had just four points (only one point in the first half). She scored 15 points in the final 12 minutes to lead the valiant comeback.
Harris and Chandler Blake cut the score to 28-24 at the free throw line, however Harris missed one free throw and Blake missed two. That was merely the beginning of Jackson County's woes at the foul line which could have doomed its comeback attempt.
Jackson County was gifted four free throw attempts because of a shooting foul and a technical foul by the Gladiators with 2:06 left in the third quarter. Harris shot and missed the first two, Anna Maxey shot and missed the last two. Instead of taking a 31-28 lead, the Panthers still trailed by four because of seven missed free throws in the span of a couple of minutes.
However, the Panthers weren't discouraged. The Panthers had excelled on the defensive end all game, and it was time to capitalize on offense.
Harris scored five points in the final two minutes of the third quarter to put Jackson County ahead 29-28 going into the fourth quarter. She then knocked down a pair of free throws early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 31-28. She finished with 20 points after scoring just one in the first half.
"I've been challenging her all year to be aggressive and attack the basket," Thomas said. "I thought, today, she did that, especially in the second half."
A free throw by Miracle Laniado, a three-pointer by Maxey and another layup by Harris stretched the lead to 37-29 midway through the fourth quarter. Clarke Central sliced the lead to 37-33 momentarily, but the Panthers finished the game on a 7-0 run to win 44-33.
"It started with their defense," she said. "We held them to 12 points in the second half. Although we didn't take care of the ball well, we converted on the other end when we had opportunities.
"My assistant coach Drew Williams is our defensive coordinator, for the lack of a better term. He does a a really good job of adjusting in game and getting our kids prepared in practice, just making sure they know where they're going. When we put our kids in position, they do a really good job executing and doing what we need them to do."
The Panthers host Loganville on Friday (Feb. 4).
CLARKE CENTRAL 54, JACKSON COUNTY (BOYS) 38
The Jackson County boys' basketball team led 22-20 late in the second quarter Tuesday (Feb. 1), but that's as close as they would get to defeating Clarke Central for a second time this season.
The Gladiators took a 27-24 lead into the locker room, and then another disastrous third quarter by the Panthers crushed any chance of victory. They trailed 40-32 by the end of the third quarter, and the Gladiators continued to pull away in the fourth quarter to win 54-38.
Jackson County (4-16, 2-8 Region 8-AAAAA) had seven different players score Tuesday, but no one scored more than nine points. In fact, only two players (Brice Rogers and Jackson Joy) scored twice in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.