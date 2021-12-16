The Jackson County girls' basketball team entered Eastside winless on the year. But region wins are all that matter and the Panthers earned one Tuesday (Dec. 14).
Jackson County (1-7, 1-1 Region 8-AAAAA) blew out the Eagles 52-28. That included a second quarter where the Panthers only allowed three points, and fourth quarter where they only allowed five points.
The Panthers carry newfound momentum into Friday's (Dec. 17) matchup at Walnut Grove (5-4, 1-1 Region 8-AAAAA).
BOYS BASKETBALL
EASTSIDE 51, JACKSON COUNTY 31
The Jackson County boys basketball team fell to 0-2 in region play Tuesday (Dec. 14) with a lopsided loss to Eastside. Isaiah Maxey led the team with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Panthers hope to bounce back Friday (Dec. 17) at Walnut Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.