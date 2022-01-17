The 18 seniors across the Jackson County girls’ and boys basketball teams had a special night Friday (Jan. 14) against region rival Johnson.
Both squads won with lopsided scores. The Jackson County girls’ (3-13, 2-4 Region 8-AAAAA) dominated their game 51-24, with Kennedy Harris scoring nearly half of the Panthers’ points (23).
while the Jackson County boys’ (4-12, 2-4 Region 8-AAAAA) came out on top 67-50, but their game was more of a grind. The first half was competitive with the Panthers leading 32-23, but the second half was all Jackson County.
Riley Baugh led with 17 points and an impressive seven steals. Trey Ransom dropped 16 points with four steals and Isaiah Maxey added 15 points. Jackson Joy led the team with nine rebounds on top of five points and four assists.
The Panthers start the second round of region play Friday (Jan. 21) at home against Greenbrier.
