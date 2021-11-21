The Jackson County boys and girls basketball teams both lost to George Walton Academy on Friday (Nov. 19).
Both squads try for their first wins of the season this Tuesday (Nov. 23) at East Hall from Region 8-AAAA. The boys compete in the North Georgia High School Showcase this weekend at Cherokee Bluff. Their first game is Friday (Nov. 26) against Holy Innocents’ and their last game is Saturday (Nov. 27) against Riverside Military.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GEORGE WALTON 37, JACKSON COUNTY 18
The girls’ squad fell to 0-2 on the season with a 37-18 loss to the Bulldogs. The game started close with the Panthers trailing just 8-6 after the first quarter, but George Walton (1-1, 0-0 Region 8-A Private) gained full control of the game in the second quarter and took a 21-8 lead into halftime.
The rest of the game belonged to the Bulldogs as they outscored Jackson County (0-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) 16-10 the rest of the way.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GEORGE WALTON 69, JACKSON COUNTY 47
The boys’ had a much better output on offense, despite Connor Bejin missing the game with knee soreness. However, the Panthers couldn’t limit George Walton’s offense as the Bulldogs won 69-47.
Bryce Blake had a breakout performance though, scoring 22 points. He added nine rebounds and a whopping four blocked shots. Riley Baugh and Brice Rodgers each scored six points.
Jackson County (0-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) trailed George Walton (1-1, 0-0 Region 8-A Private) the whole way. The Panthers trailed by a manageable 15-8 margin after one quarter, but the Bulldogs pulled away to take a 35-19 lead into the locker room. Jackson County matched George Walton’s scoring in the third quarter before the Bulldogs pulled away again in the fourth quarter to win 69-47.
