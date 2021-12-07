The Jackson County basketball teams were no match for Class AAAAAAA squad Mountain View on Monday (Dec. 6).
Both squads lost handily to the Lions. The girls lost 50-17 while the boys conceded an 84-31 defeat. Jackson County starts Region 8-AAAAA play this Friday (Dec. 10) at Greenbrier. The Panthers’ first home region game is next Friday (Dec. 17) against Walnut Grove.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 50, JACKSON COUNTY 17
Mountain View (5-4, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) left little doubt in the outcome of the game by taking a 25-3 first-quarter lead. The Lions’ wouldn’t have a quarter that dominant for the rest of the game, but the Panthers weren’t able to cut into the lead.
The Lions led 30-7 at halftime and cruised to a 50-17 victory by outsourcing Jackson County (0-6, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA)20-10 in the second half.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 84, JACKSON COUNTY 31
Jackson County (1-7, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) had chances early to keep its game against Mountain View close.
However, the Panthers’ shots didn’t fall while the Lions scored 25 in the first quarter to take a 25-4 lead. The break between quarters did little to change the complexion of the game as Mountain View (7-3, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) rolled to a 47-12 halftime lead.
The Lions didn’t let up in the second half, outsourcing Jackson County 37-19, setting the final score at 84-31.
Isaiah Maxey led the Panthers with 13 points. Jayden Griswold scored seven points off the bench in the fourth quarter and Bryce Blake added six points.
