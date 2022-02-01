The Jackson County boys’ basketball team matched Walnut Grove blow-for-blow early Friday (Jan. 28) night, but they couldn’t keep up for 32 minutes, and eventually lost 67-31.
Jackson County (4-15, 2-7 Region 8-AAAAA) led 6-5 minutes into the game, but a wide open three-pointer hit by the Warriors sparked a 14-0 run. Walnut Grove had a commanding 19-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
That shot was one of three uncontested three-pointers Walnut Grove drained in the first quarter. The Warriors also had a fastbreak dunk as the Panthers’ defense had very few answers for Walnut Grove’s attack.
Those woes continued in the second quarter where Walnut Grove expanded its lead to 38-11 by halftime.
Jackson County found some life on offense in the third quarter, but it was too late and Walnut Grove still had plenty of offensive momentum. The Warriors stretched their lead to 56-21 at the end of the third quarter. Even with backups on the court, Jackson County couldn’t bite into the lead during the fourth quarter. The Warriors continued to pull away to a 67-31 final score.
Riley Baugh led the Panthers with 12 points, all coming behind the arch. Charlie Fox added seven points.
(GIRLS) WALNUT GROVE 73, JACKSON COUNTY 38
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team played Walnut Grove on Friday (Jan. 28), but the game was rarely competitive. Walnut Grove won 73-38.
The Panthers trailed 18-2 nearly seven minutes into the game. Makayla Bailey’s three-pointer to cut the lead to 18-5 before the end of the first quarter did little to slow down Walnut Grove. The Warriors lead swelled to 20 points in the second quarter, and hung around that total until the early third quarter when they had a 35-16 lead.
Jackson County (4-15, 3-6 Region 8-AAAAA) showed some spunk in the third quarter. A steal by Hannah Mahoney led to fastbreak points for the Panthers, Kennedy Harris made a similar play just seconds later to cut the score to 35-19.
That was only the beginning of a run that saw Jackson County cut Walnut Grove’s lead to 38-27 in the middle of the third quarter. The run included a pair of three-pointers from the same spot by Bailey and Harris.
That’s as close as the game would become, however. Walnut Grove outscored Jackson County 35-11 in the final 12 minutes to win by a comfortable 73-38 margin. That rally included three contested three-pointers late in the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.