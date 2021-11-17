The end of the 2020-21 season was not kind to the Jackson County boys’ basketball team. The Panthers lost six of their last seven games, three by 11 points or less.
The losing skid ended in the first round of the Region 8-AAAAA Tournament with a 65-54 loss to Eastside. The loss kept the Panthers from advancing to the AAAAA State Playoffs.
Jackson County brings a roster consisting of nine seniors and two juniors into the 2021-22 season. However, the bulk of those players are first-year starters. The Panthers are also replacing superstar Kalib Clinton and sharpshooter Kedric Zimmer.
“I’m excited about this group,” said head coach Bryan Parker. “We have a lot of seniors but we’ve got a lot of inexperienced seniors.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bryce Blake, Sr: Blake returns after only playing in nine games last season because of the pandemic. He adds height and length with an ability to stretch the court and drive the lane.
Riley Baugh, Sr: Parker called Baugh the “heart and soul,” of the team and described him as the player that “makes us go.”. The Panther offense starts and runs through him at the top of the key
Elijah Bowers, Jr: Bowers has an opportunity to make an impact after being buried on the depth chart last year. He played extensively in Jackson County’s scrimmage at North Oconee and showed what he can do around the arch, especially as a shooter.
Anthony Finley, Sr: Finley is one of the most athletic players and scrappiest defenders on the team
Connor Bejin. Sr: Bejin returns from an ACL tear which kept him on the bench in 2020-21. Parker is excited to have his size back on the court and Bejon is coming off a solid summer season.
STRENGTHS
According to Parker, the Panthers’ biggest strength is their heart and their fighting spirit. He doesn’t expect effort to become an issue because everyone on the team appears ready to go all out every game.
“They’re all in and they love each other,” He said. ‘They’re willing to go to war with each other every night and compete. North Oconee [in the scrimmage] had a guy get him, everybody wanted to guard him. Everyone wanted to try to stop him. That’s what we need.”
NEEDS IMPROVEMENT
When it comes to what Jackson County needs to work on, Parker simply said winning. The Panthers haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and haven;t finished above .500 since that year either. According to Parker, the Panthers need to get accustomed to winning.
“We need to start winning some ball games,” he said. “In the past, we haven’t had very many winning seasons. We just need to start stringing some things together. I think we can do that. I told the guys last year, we had arguably one of the best players in the state in Kalib Clinton, and everyone came to see him.
“This year, we’re a team. It can be one guy one night, another guy the next night.”
REGION 8-AAAAA OUTLOOK
Clarke Central is the clear head of the region. The Gladiators are the most athletic team and flexed their muscles by winning 13 region games last year, as well as the region tournament. Clarke Central advanced all the way to the Elite Eight in the 2021 AAAAA State Playoffs.
After the Gladiators was a lot of parity. Eastside and Greenbrier each went 9-5 in region play, while Walnut Grove and Loganville each went 8-6. Apalachee, Jackson County and Johnson claimed the last three spots in the final region standings.
Parker hopes his squad is ready to scrap with Eastside, Greenbrier, Loganville and Walnut Grove for a playoff spot this February. When asked what Jackson County’s toughest game of the season is, his answer is “any region game.”
“It’s tough,” he said of the eight-team region. “Like I said, we’re very inexperienced, but we’ve got guys willing ot give it everything.. As tough as our region is, I’m excited about getting out there and competing because I know our guys are going to do what we ask and battle every night.
“Every night is a battle… Every region game is going to be tough. Teams that were down a little but last year and up this year. Every game we’re going to have to bring it.
