Jackson County has now lost four of its last five games, and a slow third quarter start was to blame once again Thursday (Jan. 20) when the Panthers lost to Greenbrier 67-45.
Jackson County (4-14, 2-6 Region 8-AAAAA) trailed Greenbrier 27-23 going into halftime, but the Wolfpack came out of the break with more energy. Greenbrier led 51-34 by the end of the third quarter and they cruised to a 67-45 win in the fourth quarter.
Brice Rodgers led the Panthers with 21 points and three steals. Charlie Fox grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots to lead Jackson County’s defense.
GREENBRIER 71, JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 24
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team saw its two-game winning streak end Thursday (Jan. 20) in a 71-24 loss to Greenbrier.
Jackson County (4-14, 3-5 Region 8-AAAAA) and Greenbrier were scoreless for the first two minutes of the game. In the middle of the first quarter, the Panthers only trailed 6-2, but that’s as close as the game would be the rest of the way. The Wolfpack led 11-4 at the end of the quarter, and they ran away with a 71-24 victory.
