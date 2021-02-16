Having not played in over two weeks didn’t help the Jackson County boys' basketball team in its bid to keep its season alive in the region tournament.
The Panthers fell to Eastside 62-52 Monday (Feb. 15) in the first round in their first game since Jan. 29. The team was quarantined in early February due to COVID-19 protocol, followed by an off-week built in by Region 8-AAAAA to precede the region tournament.
“The two-week layoff was definitely something I was worried about going into the game (Monday) night, and it was definitely an issue in the first half,” first-year coach Bryan Parker said. “We didn’t hit our stride until midway through the second quarter.”
Jackson County pulled within four points with two minutes remaining before the Eastside put the game away at the free-throw line.
Kalib Clinton, the Panthers' all-time leading scorer, closed his prolific high school career with a 20-point, nine-rebound, five-block performance. Bryce Blake added 12 points, while Kedric Zimmer chipped in nine points.
The Panthers closed their first season under coach Bryan Parker at 8-11, which included two forfeits during their COVID-19 quarantine.
“As for the overall season. I am unbelievably proud of our team,” he said. “Obviously, this has been a wild year with COVID and quarantines, but our group is on their third head coach in three years as well. That alone is hard when you are trying to build a program."
Parker noted the efforts of the departing seniors.
“Our group of seniors have been amazing and given me everything they had," he said. "They have been great leaders and laid the framework for what we are trying to accomplish moving forward. Kedric Zimmer and Kalib Clinton have lead the way — four-year varsity players — and they will truly be missed. I wish we could have done more for our seniors this year because they deserved a better ending.”
