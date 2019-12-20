The Jackson County boys' basketball team got 34 points from junior star Kalib Clinton, but it wasn't enough for the Panthers in a 52-45 non-region loss at home to North Hall Thursday (Dec. 19).
Jackson County (3-6) trailed by just two points with under a minute left in the game as the Panthers dropped another close contest to the Trojans. North Hall beat Jackson County 44-40 in November.
The Panthers return to the floor against West Hall Friday (Dec. 20, 8:30 p.m.) in non-region play.
