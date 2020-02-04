The Jackson County boys’ basketball team saw its season end Monday (Feb. 3) during the play-in game of the Region 8-AAA tournament with a 54-45 loss to Morgan County at East Jackson.
Only three Panthers scored. Kalib Clinton led Jackson County with 25 points. Kedrick Zimmer added 11 points, and Bryce Blake finished with nine points.
Jackson County split the regular-season series with the Bulldogs (3-21), losing to Morgan County 47-40 on Dec. 17 before winning 55-35 on Jan. 24.
The Panthers finished their first season under new coach Ty Baumgardner at 7-16.
