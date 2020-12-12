After a loss earlier in the week and then having a game called off just prior taking the floor, things returned to form for Jackson County Saturday.
Behind 31 points and 12 boards from Kalib Clinton, the Jackson County boys’ basketball team beat Prince Avenue 63-45 (Dec. 12) on the road to improve to 4-1.
The Panthers were coming off a 57-43 loss to Greenbrier in their Dec. 8 region opener.
“It was definitely nice to get back on track and back to playing as a team,” first-year coach Bryan Parker said. “Against Greenbrier we played selfish, unmotivated basketball. I challenged our guys this week to play for each other and be great teammates.”
A Dec. 11 matchup with Eastside was then called off just before it was set to start due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues with the visiting Eagles. Parker said his squad was “ready to go” against Eastside, “but obviously we did not get our opportunity.”
The team turned that energy toward Saturday’s game.
“Our guys stayed focused and played for each other (Saturday) night,” he said. “When we play for each other and are great teammates, we have a chance to be a special team.”
In addition to Clinton’s big night, Max Brown added 14 points and six boards, and Isaiah Maxey finished with six assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.