Kalib Clinton enjoyed one of the biggest nights of his prolific career, and Jackson County nabbed a region win because of it.
The junior standout scored 40 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Panthers (2-3, 1-1 Region 8-AAA) won 60-46 Friday (Dec. 6) at Monroe Area.
“He can be a tough matchup because of his size, strength, athleticism and ability to rebound and score from different levels,” Jackson County coach Ty Baumgardner said of Clinton.
It was a big week for Clinton already, having passed the career 1,000-point mark Tuesday (Dec.3) in a loss to Hart County.
As for Friday’s victory, the Panthers were able to rebound after losing by 35 points to highly-ranked Hart County three days earlier.
“(I) was very pleased with how we responded to Tuesday's performance,” Baumgardner said. “(We’re) still not playing as smart as we need to, but the toughness aspect is what I'm more concerned with right now, and I thought we showed some toughness (Friday) night.”
Jackson County returns to action Tuesday (Dec. 10) at 7:30 p.m. at home against non-region opponent Oconee County.
MONROE AREA 43, JACKSON CO. 35 (GIRLS)
The Jackson County girls (0-5, 0-2) were outscored by a combined 24-8 in the second and third quarters in a 43-35 region road loss Friday (Dec. 6).
The Panthers, who are still seeking their first win, led 14-8 after a quarter.
Jackson County takes on non-region opponent Oconee County Tuesday (Dec. 10) at 6 p.m. at home.
