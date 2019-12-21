Coming off a close loss and being tasked with playing on back-to-back nights could have been a recipe for a sluggish night. Instead, it was quite the opposite for the Jackson County boys’ basketball team.
Led by Kalib Clinton’s 28 points, the Panthers routed West Hall 57-34 at home Friday (Dec. 20). Jackson County’s 23-point victory, which avenged a 58-51 loss to the Spartans on Nov. 19, is the Panthers’ most lopsided win of the season. Jackson County shot 48 percent (22-of-46) in the victory.
“It was really good,” Clinton said. “Our team played really great, and I’m glad we got the ‘W.”
Clinton shot 11-of-15 from the floor and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line as Jackson County snapped a two-game losing skid. His night included two powerful dunks.
While the Panthers atoned for their earlier-season loss to West Hall, they were also able to turn around and win convincingly after a 52-45 loss to North Hall on Thursday, a game in which they trailed by two points in the final minute.
“I was probably more proud of how we responded to last night and a quick turnaround,” Jackson County coach Ty Baumgardner said. “It was good teamwork.”
Jackson County separated itself from West Hall in the third quarter. The Panthers held the Spartans off the scoreboard for the first 6:27 of the period and put together a 13-0 run. Marvin Rodriguez knocked down a 3-pointer to start the quarter followed by a pair of 3-pointers from Kedric Zimmer. Zimmer went 4-of-10 from 3-point range, finishing with 12 points. A basket from Clinton capped the run as Jackson County took a 37-19 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“I knew we hit some shots,” Baumgardner said of the third quarter. “That helps. If you make some baskets, that helps.”
Jackson County added to its lead in the fourth quarter and put an exclamation point on the victory when Clinton drove and threw down a forceful dunk at the 1:34 mark, giving Jackson County a 53-32 lead.
“When I went up, I didn’t even know I was going to dunk it,” Clinton said. “It was really surprising. I’m glad I got it.”
Baumgardner mass-subbed with just over a minute left, getting some of the deeper bench players some work.
“That was great,” Baumgardner said. “Those guys deserve that. They’ve been great in practice and they got in there and busted their butts.”
Clinton paced the Panthers in the early going with 10 first-quarter points on 4-of-6 shooting. He dunked early in the game and buried a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first quarter to give the Panthers a 14-8 lead.
Zimmer found his form at the end of the second quarter. After missing on four-straight 3-point attempts in the period, the junior nailed a deep 3 at the halftime buzzer to send the Panthers into the locker room ahead 24-19.
Baumgardner said that shot injected energy into his squad for the second half.
“Absolutely,” Baumgardner said. “You see that all the time in sports, a big momentum-swinging or shifting play before the half that that team can carry over into the second half. That was nice to see that going in.”
Jackson County is now off until Dec. 30 when it travels to Commerce for another non-region game. Clinton said he and his teammates can build off Friday’s win.
“It’s a big boost,” he said. “We’ve just got to do the same next time.”
