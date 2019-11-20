The Jackson County boys' basketball team found itself down by a point with under a minute left but couldn't produce the go-ahead points down the stretch in a 58-51 loss Tuesday (Nov. 19) to West Hall on the road.
The Spartans made their free throws after Jackson County (0-2) was forced to foul in the final minute, padding the final margin.
Junior Panther standout Kalib Clinton led Jackson County with 27 points and 10 boards. Jackson County was coming off a 44-40 loss to North Hall on Nov. 14.
"We played better than last week's game, but still a lot of work to do," coach Ty Baumgardner said.
The Panthers return to action Friday (Nov. 22) at 8:30 p.m. at home against Stephens County.
