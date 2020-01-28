Jackson County boys' basketball coach Ty Baumgardner said he’s simply hoping for continued improvement from his team each day as the regular season comes to a close.
Two victories over the weekend were possible signs of that. The Panthers (7-13, 2-8 Region 8-AAA) picked up a pair of lopsided wins, beating Morgan County 55-35 Friday (Jan. 24) and Athens Academy 62-30 Saturday (Jan. 25).
“Yeah, I think it was good for the players,” Baumgardner said, “because it kind of gives some affirmation of that. Again, we’re trying to continue to move forward and improve every day.”
Kalib Clinton was dominant again in the victories, scoring 40 points with 13 rebounds in the Panthers' win over Morgan County and then tallying 33 points and 10 rebounds in the victory over Athens Academy.
In beating Morgan County, Jackson County outscored the Bulldogs 19-8 in the second quarter to take a 24-14 halftime lead and outscored the Panthers 31-21 over the final two quarters.
In the victory over Athens Academy, the Panthers took a commanding 27-13 lead at the half and pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Spartans 20-7.
Baumgardner praised the defensive effort in both wins.
“Our defense has been pretty solid all year,” he said. “We’re holding teams to about 48 points per game. It’s just the offensive end. We have a hard time scoring besides one guy.”
Jackson County, who played East Jackson Tuesday, Jan. 28 (results were not available), will close the season Friday at Jefferson.
Baumgardner said the past weekend’s success was encouraging.
“This time of year, without a doubt,” Baumgardner said. “Again, it’s kind of an old coaching cliché …but you want to be playing your best basketball toward the end of the season moving into region tournament play. I think we have played better here lately.”
