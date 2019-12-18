The Jackson County boys' basketball team dropped its second-straight region game with a 47-40 loss on the road at Morgan County Tuesday (Dec. 17)
"They wanted it more than we did," Panther coach Ty Baumgardner said.
Kalib Clinton led the Panthers (3-5, 1-3 Region 8-AAA) with 13 points and five rebounds. Byrce Blake added eight points and six rebounds.
Jackson County returns to action Thursday (Dec. 19) at 8:30 p.m. against non-region opponent North Hall at home.
•MORGAN CO. 54, JACKSON CO. 39: The Jackson County girls fell to 0-9 with a 15-point road loss at Morgan County Tuesday (Dec. 17).
The team will play against North Hall in non-region action at home Thursday (Dec. 19) at 7 p.m.
