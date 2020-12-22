Kalib Clinton scored 18 points and pulled down 12 boards to lead Jackson County to a 51-38 win over Prince Avenue Tuesday (Dec. 22) at home.
Bryce Blake and Bryson Odom each added nine points.
The Panthers enter the Christmas break at 5-2 after winning only seven games last year.
“We will definitely take the win, but we still have a lot of little things that we need to clean up before we get into region play after the break,” coach Bryan Parker said. “We are still working on figuring out how to play selfless basketball rather than selfish basketball.”
Jackson County is off until Jan. 5 when it plays at region opponent Loganville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.