The Jackson County boys’ basketball team lost its second-straight game Friday (Dec. 3), losing at Winder-Barrow in a rematch from its season opener.
The Panthers lost 72-58, but had good showings from a number of players. Bryce Blake registered another double-double by dropping 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Isaiah Maxey scored 11 points and grabbed five boards. Riley Baugh added nine points and four steals. Brice Rogers nearly had a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds.
Jackson County (1-6, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) fell behind early and trailed 20-13 after the first quarter, but it never let the game get out of hand. Winder-Barrow (5-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) only led 37-27 at halftime and 55-44 after the third quarter. The Bulldogs pulled away late to win by 14 points, 72-58.
The Panthers return to action Monday (Dec. 6) at home against Mountain View (6-3, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA). They open region play Friday (Dec. 10) at Greenbrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.