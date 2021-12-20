The Jackson County boys' basketball team had Walnut Grove on the ropes in the first half, but they were no match for the Warriors in the second half.
After battling Walnut Grove to a 26-26 tie at halftime, Jackson County (1-10, 0-3 Region 8-AAAAA) was outscored 38-26 in the second half. Walnut Grove (6-2, 3-0 Region 8-AAAAA) pulled away to win 64-52.
Bryce Blake led the Panthers with 16 points, Isaiah Maxey scored 13 points and Riley Baugh added 12 points. All of Baugh's points came from three-pointers, while Blake shot 6-of-7 from the free throw line.
"I thought our guys battled all night," said head coach Bryan Parker. "They withstood the storm for a minute... We have to put four quarters together. We put about three-and-a-half together tonight.
"We talked for the last couple of weeks, it's not about any scouting report, it's about the heart that we're going to bring to the court. I thought our guys stepped up."
Walnut Grove lived up to its billing with five quick points to start the game, but the Panthers fired back with a 9-0 run to take an early lead. The Warriors responded and quickly regained the lead. Jackson County didn't allow Walnut Grove to pull away.
The Warriors never led by more than four points again in the first half, and the Panthers briefly took a 26-24 lead with a Brice Rogers three-pointer. Walnut Grove scored on a layup moments before the buzzer to tie the game 26-26 at halftime.
The status quo remained through the opening moments of the third quarter. Jackson County even took a 29-28 lead on a three-pointer by Baugh seconds after halftime. But that would be the Panthers' last lead of the contest.
After stretching its lead to 41-32 in the middle of the third quarter, Walnut Grove drained a pair of three-pointers, totally negating a free throw by Blake while extending the lead to 47-33.
Three layups and three free-throws by Blake cut the score to 49-42 early in the fourth quarter, but that's as close as Jackson County could come to mounting a comeback. Mountain View pulled away to win 64-52.
Jackson County's next game isn't until Jan. 4 when it travels to East Jackson (1-8, 0-0 Region 8-AAA). In the meantime, the Panthers will work on "toughness" through its two-week break.
"We talk about toughness a lot," Parker said. "We have some rules on toughness in our locker room and none of them have to with the weight room. A lot of it has to do with heart and grit and doing the little things on the basketball court.
"If we can put that together for four quarters, I think we can hang with a lot of people and be successful."
