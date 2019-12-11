Kalib Clinton scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had a key assist late as the Jackson County boys' basketball team beat Oconee County 43-38 Tuesday (Dec. 10) at home.
With 30 seconds remaining and the teams tied, Clinton hit Bryce Blake cutting down the lane for the go-ahead bucket.
Clinton and Kedric Zimmer then converted free throws the rest of the way to seal the win.
Zimmer finished with 11 points.
Jackson County (3-3, 1-1 Region 8-AAA) will host No. 7-ranked Franklin County Friday (8:30 p.m.) as region play continues.
