The Jackson County boys’ basketball team won for the first time in region play — and did so in convincing fashion.
The Panthers (6-4, 1-4 Region 8-AAAAA) throttled Johnson-Gainesville 68-33 Friday (Jan. 8) on the road to snap a four-game skid in region play.
Max Brown paced Jackson County with 16 points, while Kalib Clinton added 15 points and Bryce Blake finished with 10 points.
The Panthers suffered close losses in their past two region games, falling to Clarke Central 58-56 on Jan. 2 and Class AAAAA No. 10-ranked Loganville 64-58 on Jan. 5.
“We have played some really good basketball of late but come up just short, so it was really nice to pick up our first region win tonight,” coach Bryan Parker said. “Our guys are really buying into being great teammates, and it is starting to two on the court.”
The Panthers continue region play Saturday (Jan. 9) at 2:30 p.m. at home against Eastside.
“We are back in the gym tomorrow against a tough Eastside team, so we have to lock back in real quick,” Parker said.
NOTE: The Jackson County girls’ basketball team, which was under quarantine, did not play Friday at Johnson. The team will play Saturday (Jan. 9) at home against Eastside at 1 p.m.
