The Jackson County boys basketball team finally put a notch in the win column Saturday with an emphatic victory over Riverside Military in the North Georgia High School Showcase at Cherokee Bluff.
The Panthers defeated the Eagles 59-37 behind Bryce Blake’s double-double (17 points and 11 rebounds). Every player who appeared in the game scored at least once. Brice Rogers had nine points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Charlie Fox grabbed 10 boards o go with his eight points.
“It was good to get a victory finally,” said head coach Bryan parker. “We’ve been steadily getting better. I know our scores haven’t really shown that per se, but in every game, we’ve improved on something…. It was nice to put together a full game and come out with a victory to hopefully get the ball rolling in the right direction.
“[Everyone scoring] is what we want. We’re not a super deep team now, we’ve lost Connor Bejin for the season (ACL tear)... He’s out for the year, so every man up. It was nice to get everybody some good minutes, all the way down to Jayden Griswold.”
Blake’s emergence hasn’t been a surprise, but it has excited the Jackson County (1-4, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) program Blake missed nine games last season, but he’s reached double-figure scoring three times already this season. With a few more rebounds here and there, Blake would already have three double-doubles.
“He’s done a great job of buying into the role we’re asking him to do,” Parker said. “He’s a natural wing player, but with us, he has to work more towards the basket. He’s starting to do that and he’s starting to see the results of buying into that.
He’s having some big games offensively and defensively with rebounds and blocked shots. His length is huge for us. If we can keep him around the basket, he tends to score with ease and grab every rebound.”
In the wake of the Panthers’ first victory, Parker reflected on the improvements the team has made and attributed it to players accepting their roles on the team.
“We’re slowly making progress,” he said. “We have experience because of our age, but we’re very inexperienced with the roles we’ve been given. Obviously, in the last four years at Jackson County, we’ve had one guy we could get the ball to when we needed a bucket.
“I’m excited to see that guys are stepping up and accepting roles as maybe a scorer or defensive stopper and things like that…. The wins will start coming eventually, we just have to start chipping away at it.”
HOLY INNOCENTS 42, JACKSON COUNTY 35
Jackson County opened the North Georgia High School Showcase against Holy Innocents in a losing effort.
The Panthers started the game hot, leading 14-7 after eight minutes. But with eight minutes left in the game, they found themselves trailing 31-29. Holy Innocents closed the game by outsourcing Jackson County 11-6 in the fourth quarter to win 42-35.
“We played really good defense,” Parker said. “We just got beat there at the end; ran out of steam.
Jackson County hopes to continue its progression on Tuesday (Nov. 30) at home against East Hall. The Vikings trounced the Panthers 84-58 in Gainesville last Tuesday (Nov. 23.).
