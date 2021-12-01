Last Tuesday (Nov. 23), the Jackson County boys’ basketball team lost ugly to East Hall. A week later, the Panthers played the Vikings close for three quarters.
Jackson County still lost 62-55, but head coach Bryan Parker is pleased with the improvements the team has made since the beginning of the year.
“We came out angry with our performance from the last time we played them,” Parker said. “We decided we weren’t going to play like that again. We had some guys step up, we had some guys that didn’t score a bunch of points but contributed defensively with effort.
“We didn’t win, but we’re making steps and building in the right direction. We’re happy with the performance, but not with the outcome.”
Jackson County (1-5, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) was led in scoring by Brice Rogers’ 15 points. He also grabbed six rebounds and tossed three assists. Isaiah Maxey added 13 points with six assists and Riley Baugh scored 12 points.
The Panthers travel to Winder-Barrow this Friday (Dec. 3). They lost to the Bulldogs 70-55 on Nov. 16.
