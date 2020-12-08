Jackson County's three-game winning streak to start the season ended Tuesday (Dec. 8) with a 57-43 home loss to Greenbrier in the Panthers' region opener.
The Jackson County boys (3-1) were led by Kalib Clinton, who scored 20 points. Kedric Zimmer added 10 points.
Jackson County coach Bryan Parker said the game "wasn't pretty," saying his team "showed no emotion or energy."
"We started off flat and never were able to get anything going," Parker said. "Greenbrier had a good game plan and executed very well. They were the tougher, more aggressive team (Tuesday) night for sure."
Jackson County returns to action Friday (Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.), hosting region opponent Eastside.
Kalib Clinton - 20 pts
Kedric Zimmer - 10 pts
