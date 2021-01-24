What a difference a month makes.
After being routed by first-place Walnut Grove by 23 points on Dec. 15, the Jackson County boys' basketball team exacted a major measure of revenge Friday (Jan. 22), beating the region-leading Warriors 75-62.
First-year coach Bryan Parker, whose Panthers (8-7, 3-7 Region 8-AAAAA) have exceeded last year’s win total, said the victory “was definitely a big win for us.”
“We have been playing good basketball recently, and it was nice to finally get a win, especially against the top team in the region,” Parker said.
Kalib Clinton, who was held to single-digits scoring in the first game with Walnut Grove, scored 24 points in this meeting, while Max Brown contributed 17 points and freshman Trentyn Flowers added 15 points. Bryce Blake chipped in nine points, and Riley Baugh finished with six points.
The Panthers only scored 32 points in the previous meeting but reached that total by halftime in Friday’s rematch.
“Our guys were ready and felt like they had something to prove after the first game,” Parker said. “Our team was focused and played with great energy. Max Brown was big for us the first half, and Trentyn Flowers was great in the second. Riley Baugh also hit some big shots as well in the second half.”
The Panthers are now over the .500 mark with two weeks left in the regular season. Jackson County hosts Clarke Central — which has taken over first-place in the region — on Tuesday (Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.).
“Our guys are continuing to get better and are really becoming great teammates,” Parker said. “I love this group and I am very happy with how we are playing at this point of the season.”
NOTES: Parker noted the efforts of his assistant coaches who filled in for him while out due to the recent birth of his son.
“Coach (Sherrard) Brantley and Coach (Jace) Latty have done an amazing job with the guys while I have been out,” he said. “I am lucky to have such awesome assistant coaches.”
