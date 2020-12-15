WALNUT GROVE — After a grinding, low-scoring first half, Walnut Gove got hot offensively and Jackson County struggled to do the same.
The Panthers (4-2, 0-2 Region 8-AAAAA) were outscored 39-20 over the final two quarters Tuesday (Dec. 15) in a 55-32 region loss to the Warriors.
Jackson County standout Kalib Clinton spent the night in foul trouble and was limited to a season-low nine points. Clinton was called for his fourth foul just over a minute and a half into the third quarter and fouled out with 4:41 left in the game and the Panthers down by 19 points.
Isaiah Maxey and Max Brown each added eight points in the loss.
Neither team scored for the first 3:42 of the contest, and the two squads combined for just 28 first-half points, with Walnut Grove leading at halftime, 16-12.
But the Warriors responded with a 19-point third quarter. They took over the game during the final 4:20 of the period, extending a 23-19 lead to 35-23 with Aaron Gatrel capping the run with a 3-pointer at the 1:40 mark.
Jackson County then managed just one basket through the first five minutes of the final period as Walnut Grove broke the game open, taking a 53-25 lead.
The Panthers return action Tuesday (Dec. 22, 6 p.m.) at home against Prince Avenue.
