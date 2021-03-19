ATHENS — The Jackson County boys’ soccer team shut out Class AAAAA No. 4-ranked Clarke Central for 58 minutes Friday, but the Gladiators notched a pair of goals within approximately three minutes of each other midway through the second half to put away the upset-minded Panthers.
The 2-0 road loss dropped Jackson County to 5-5 overall and 1-4 in Region 8-AAAAA play.
After holding the Gladiators off the scoreboard during the first half, the Panthers attacked in the 44th minute, which yielded two near misses. The second of which was a strike on frame from Nathan Ngo that a Gladiator defender headed away off the line as it traveled inside the far post, keeping the contest scoreless.
Jackson County’s defense continued to hold Clarke Central in check until the Gladiators scored a pair of goals at the net in the 58th and 61st minutes, leaving the Panthers with a two-goal deficit it couldn’t overcome.
“We created some opportunities, we probably should have possessed a little bit better, but that’s the No. 4 team in the state, and you’ve got to play good soccer to beat a team like that,” Jackson County coach Jason Guzzardo said.
Jackson County will take on its second top-10 opponent in as many games as it hosts Class AAAAA No. 9-ranked Eastside Tuesday (March 23, 7:30 p.m.).
“We’ve got to regroup and stay positive — one step at a time,” Guzzardo said. “We’ll see how the leaders respond, and try to get a second region win. If we can get to three, crazy things can happen, and you never know what could pan out as far as how the region plays out because there’s a lot of region teams that still have a lot of region games to play.”
When asked about the progress of the season, Guzzardo said his team is experiencing “a big learning curve” with its jump to Region 8-AAAAA this year.
“You’re going from (Class) 3A to 5A,” he said. “You don’t have some of the games that normally we would kind of just be able to come into that game and just put a lot of goals in the back of the net … Every game is tough. Possession-wise, we’re eclipsing most of our possession from last year. It’s coming together. When you go into a new region, a bigger classification, we’ve got to keep going through the process.”
