Jackson County's Hunter Lumley scored five goals and added an assist as the Panthers (1-0) blew out Banks County 10-0 Tuesday (Feb. 4) at home in their season opener.
The game was called 16 minutes into the second half due to mercy rule.
Ryan Xiong added three goals and an assist. Other Panthers scoring were Ashton Parnel (one goal, one assist) and Hunter Woods (one goal). Axel Castrejon and Taras Pomyanovkskyy each had an assist.
Jackson County took 20 shots on the night, 13 of which were on frame. Banks County managed just two shots on goal, one of which was on frame.
Keepers Parker Garrison and Tyler Nicklas combined for the shutout. Garrison played the first half, recording a save. Nicklas played the second half.
The Panthers, who were coming off a 4-0 scrimmage win over Cherokee Bluff on Jan. 31, return to action (Friday) Feb. 7 at home against Apalachee.
(0) comments
