Hunter Lumley and Ashton Parnell each found the back of the net as the Jackson County boys' soccer team earned a road 2-1 win over Social Circle in non-region play.
Ryan Xiong and Ben Meadows each had an assist in the victory, while Panther goal keeper Parker Garrison finished with four saves.
"We saw lots of reserves get in some quality minutes," coach Jason Guzzardo said.
Jackson County (4-2) returns to action Friday (Feb. 28) at 8 p.m. at Oconee County.
