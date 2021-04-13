Jackson County’s game-winning goal against East Jackson was 70 minutes in the making.
The Panthers dominated possession, produced numerous quality runs to the box, outshot their cross-county rivals and even earned an early penalty kick. Yet, the game was tied 0-0 before Axel Castrejon juked a defender inside the box to set up an open shot. The Panthers held on to win 1-0.
“We had the penalty kick early, and if we convert that, I think the momentum of the game changes in the first half,” said head coach Jason Guzzardo. “We did a good job, made some adjustments at halftime and the boys came out with a little more energy and a little more focus.
“You felt like it [the goal] was coming, they have a fantastic goalkeeper and he made it very challenging for us. The work rate has been there all year, it finally through. I was proud of them to get that one.”
The game-winning shot was perhaps the last Jackson County soccer goal scored inside Panther Stadium. Jackson County High School moves into a new building with a new stadium next season.
Jackson County (7-7-1, 1-6-0 Region 8-AAAAA) controlled possession thanks to ferocious midfield play. The Panthers won almost every ball kicked from both goalkeepers and made numerous tackles to prevent East Jackson (5-5-0, 3-3-1 Region 8-AAA) from mounting an offensive. The Eagles never attempted a shot from inside the box.
Despite controlling the pace of the game, Jackson County struggled to finish attacks. Hunter Lumley had the Panthers’ best chance to score at the 13th minute when he received a pass inside the box with only one defender and the keeper to beat. He was fouled setting up a penalty kick for David Diaz. His shot was on frame, but was an otherwise simple challenge for East Jackson goal keeper Roberto Calix.
The Panthers were set to face Dacula on Tuesday (April 13) and will close the season Wednesday (April 14, 7:30 p.m.) at Stephens County.
